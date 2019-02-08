A man who has the ability to talk store clerks out of hundreds of dollars by telling them he's a friend of the owner is being sought by multiple police departments in southern Wisconsin.
The thief has taken money, or rather has been given money, from businesses in Monroe, Brodhead, Darlington, South Wayne, Cuba City and Galena, Ill., as well as other northern Illinois communities and into Dane County, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.
"In almost every case, a white male approaches a cashier at a business, convinces that employee that they are familiar with the owner, and has permission from the owner to obtain a loan from the business," the Sheriff's Office said in a crime alert on Friday.
"The suspect describes a hardship that he and his wife are experiencing, usually stating his wife was involved in a serious crash and he's in need of cash for a tow truck," the release said.
"In each event, the suspect has been able to convince the employee to provide cash, usually in the $150 range, and in several cases, the suspect has given the employee a handwritten receipt bearing a fictitious name."
The suspect doesn't threaten the employee, just talks his way into getting free money.
"Area businesses are encouraged to notify their employees of the ongoing thefts, and to contact their area law enforcement agency if a similar incident is attempted at their business," the release said.
