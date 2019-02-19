Try 1 month for 99¢

A man who allegedly defrauded multiple businesses in Wisconsin and Illinois by convincing employees he was a friend of the owner and had permission to get cash from the business has been arrested.

John Loresch, 51, Champaign, Ill., was arrested Friday at a home in Monroe while he was visiting an acquaintance, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.

"Law enforcement received numerous tips from the community that led them to suspect Loresch was the individual committing the thefts," said Sheriff Jeff Skatrud.

His method of theft by fraud was simple. He would enter a business, tell an employee he needed cash for an emergency and that he knew the owner, and he had permission from the owner to get cash. In several cases, he would give the employee a handwritten receipt with a fake name.

He confessed to authorities of acts of theft by fraud in Monroe and Brodhead as well as in Green, Lafayette, Grant, Rock and Dane counties, the Sheriff's Office said.

Warrants had also been issued for his arrest in Evansville, Wis., Freeport, Ill. and Champaign County in Illinois.

Cash bond of $2,000 was set for Loresch in Green County court. His next appearance will be March 14.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.