...SNOW AND WINTRY MIX FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE...
.SNOW WILL QUICKLY SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING FROM THE SOUTHWEST. A QUICK 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN
SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN WITH SLIGHTLY LOWER AMOUNTS IN SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN RIGHT DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE.
SNOW WILL BECOME MIXED WITH OR CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN
ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND ACROSS PORTIONS OF
SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BY MID WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON. THE SNOW AND WINTRY MIX WILL EXIT TO THE NORTH FROM
LATE AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WEST OF A LINE FROM
PORTAGE TO DARLINGTON, AND 2 TO 4 INCHES ELSEWHERE. ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE FOR
AREAS WITH THE LIGHTER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR
FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY
ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
A man who allegedly defrauded multiple businesses in Wisconsin and Illinois by convincing employees he was a friend of the owner and had permission to get cash from the business has been arrested.
John Loresch, 51, Champaign, Ill., was arrested Friday at a home in Monroe while he was visiting an acquaintance, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.
"Law enforcement received numerous tips from the community that led them to suspect Loresch was the individual committing the thefts," said Sheriff Jeff Skatrud.
His method of theft by fraud was simple. He would enter a business, tell an employee he needed cash for an emergency and that he knew the owner, and he had permission from the owner to get cash. In several cases, he would give the employee a handwritten receipt with a fake name.
He confessed to authorities of acts of theft by fraud in Monroe and Brodhead as well as in Green, Lafayette, Grant, Rock and Dane counties, the Sheriff's Office said.
Warrants had also been issued for his arrest in Evansville, Wis., Freeport, Ill. and Champaign County in Illinois.
Cash bond of $2,000 was set for Loresch in Green County court. His next appearance will be March 14.
Late-arriving evidence delays trial for ex-Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus
Boy, 9, called 911 because of early bedtime, then wrote apology to Madison police
Madison man charged with exploitation of Tennessee girl had reached out to FBI, lawyers say
Three stolen vehicles chased by police, one driver arrested in Fitchburg
Janesville man arrested for alleged OWI in two-vehicle crash with injuries
Police: Two arrested in string of Madison armed robberies
Police: Two arrested in string of Madison armed robberies
Car-stealing group strikes again, crashing stolen car on South Side, Madison police said
Car-stealing group strikes again, crashing stolen car on South Side, Madison police said
Reedsburg woman arrested twice in four hours for alleged intoxicated driving, police said
Ex-Middleton woman gets 13 months in jail for fatal gun incident, other crimes
Charges dropped in East Side homicide case but could be re-filed
Man found guilty of lesser attempted homicide charge in North Side shooting
Fight at home in Windsor leads to Saturday night stabbing, Sheriff's Office says
Felon on probation arrested for violent Sunday morning attack of female UW student