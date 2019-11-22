Madison police were responding with an armored vehicle to a Near East Side apartment building Friday morning in an apparent attempt to negotiate the surrender of an armed man.
A SWAT team was broadcasting entreaties from inside the vehicle for a "Tyrone" to come out of the building at 1115 E. Wilson St. The building is across the street from McPike Park.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said police were called to the scene at 8:42 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun making threats to the 911 caller and who was “a potential danger to others and to himself.” It wasn't clear as of just before noon whether the man was still in the building.
The 1100 block of East Wilson between Few and Ingersoll streets had been shut down by police, as was a block of Ingersall north of Williamson Street.
Other details were still scarce early Friday, with DeSpain calling it a “very, very busy day.”
He said that as of about noon, the department has been on priority-calls-only status for about five hours. That means police were only responding to emergency situations.
This story will be updated as more details are learned.