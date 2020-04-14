SUV stolen with boat trailer recovered thanks to GPS, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A stolen SUV with a pontoon boat trailer was recovered thanks to a GPS system, and the trailer was found later, Madison police reported.

A Camelot Drive homeowner called for police Saturday morning after discovering his 2019 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from his driveway overnight, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The Navigator had a pontoon boat trailer attached to it and as it was driven from his driveway, the homeowner’s mailbox was taken out, DeSpain said.

Thanks to the tracking technology, police found the SUV, without the trailer, parked in a lot in the 7500 block of Carrington Drive. Inside it, officers found items stolen from a car that had been parked on Craig Avenue overnight, and a box that had been delivered to and stolen from a home on Oak Valley Drive, DeSpain said.

A witness saw several young teens get out of the Navigator on Carrington Drive and into another SUV, leaving the Lincoln smelling heavily of marijuana smoke with an open condom wrapper inside and fake eyelashes, DeSpain said, adding that the owner planned to have it professionally cleaned.

The trailer was recovered Monday in the 500 block of Presidential Lane. DeSpain said.

