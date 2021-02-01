SUV stolen when keys left in it outside West Side sandwich shop — like 345 cases in 2020, Madison police say

An SUV was stolen Friday afternoon when keys were left in a cup holder as it sat outside a West Side sandwich shop, Madison police reported.

Madison police last year received 639 stolen vehicle reports, including 345 that had keys in them or readily accessible and 115 that were running. The 639 stolen vehicles were 46.9% more than in 2019, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

At about noon on Friday, two co-workers went to Milio’s Sandwiches, 6698 Odana Road, and when they left the store with their food their 2021 Nissan Armada rental SUV was missing, Grigg said.

They had left the keys in a cup holder, Grigg said.

