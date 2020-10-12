 Skip to main content
SUV shot at after driver gestures at stolen vehicle traveling recklessly on East Side, Madison police say
An SUV was shot at after the driver gestured at a stolen vehicle traveling recklessly on the East Side on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.

A 28-year-old Madison man told police he and his three small children were riding in their SUV on South Stoughton Road near Cottage Grove Road about 12:50 p.m. when a black Toyota sedan with heavily tinted windows was driving recklessly around them, weaving in and out of traffic and onto the shoulder, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man said he stuck his arm out of his window to show his displeasure with the Toyota driver, and the front passenger window then rolled down and the arm of someone holding a small handgun appeared and a couple of shots were fired at the SUV, DeSpain said, adding that the man then stopped and called 911.

The man’s SUV was not hit by any bullets and no one was injured, DeSpain said.

A short time later, a stolen Toyota Avalon believed to be the offending vehicle was found abandoned in a one-way lane near the Dutch Mill Park & Ride on Collins Court, DeSpain said.

Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news

