SUV seen speeding from Southwest Side scene after loud ‘boom’ heard, Madison police say

An SUV was seen speeding from a Southwest Side scene after a loud ‘boom’ was heard early Thursday morning that turned out to be a gunshot, Madison police reported.
A 78-year-old Hathaway Drive homeowner was awakened shortly after midnight by the loud "boom," and was one of a couple of people who called 911, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Responding officers recovered a shell casing in the road, but found no injured people or property damage, DeSpain said.
One neighborhood resident saw a dark SUV speeding away just after the report, DeSpain said.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
