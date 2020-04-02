You are the owner of this article.
SUV seen speeding from Southwest Side scene after loud ‘boom’ heard, Madison police say

Madison police squad
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An SUV was seen speeding from a Southwest Side scene after a loud ‘boom’ was heard early Thursday morning that turned out to be a gunshot, Madison police reported.

A 78-year-old Hathaway Drive homeowner was awakened shortly after midnight by the loud "boom," and was one of a couple of people who called 911, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Responding officers recovered a shell casing in the road, but found no injured people or property damage, DeSpain said.

One neighborhood resident saw a dark SUV speeding away just after the report, DeSpain said.

