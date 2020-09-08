SUV, purse stolen from Near West Side home, Madison police say

An SUV and a purse were stolen Monday from a Near West Side home, Madison police reported.
The burglary in the 1100 block of Tumalo Trail happened about 3:45 a.m., Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement.
The SUV was taken from the garage, and a resident told police a garage door may have been left unsecured, Schwarz said.
Unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake tops recent notable crimes
See video of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Madison protesters light dumpster fires, smash windows on Capitol Square; police bring out tear gas
Madison protest leader arrested for allegedly taking sledgehammer to police memorial
Update: Antioch police announce 17-year-old arrested in shooting
Agitators spark destruction Downtown after Madison's Black leaders, activists try for peace
Clashes, fires continue for second night in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake
2 killed, 1 injured in gunfire as Kenosha protesters clash with armed citizens
Lawyer: Jacob Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting
Antioch teen taken into custody for shooting deaths in Kenosha Tuesday
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.