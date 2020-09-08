 Skip to main content
SUV, purse stolen from Near West Side home, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An SUV and a purse were stolen Monday from a Near West Side home, Madison police reported.

The burglary in the 1100 block of Tumalo Trail happened about 3:45 a.m., Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement.

The SUV was taken from the garage, and a resident told police a garage door may have been left unsecured, Schwarz said.

Unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake tops recent notable crimes

