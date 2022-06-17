 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUV crashes into home on Near West Side

An SUV crashed into a home on the Near West Side early Friday morning.

Police said they identified the car as a stolen vehicle, since a back window had been smashed in. Officers tracked down the vehicle's owner in Fitchburg, who confirmed the car had been stolen overnight.

No one was inside the vehicle on the 1800 block of Rowley Drive when police arrived shortly before 4:30 a.m., officials said. 

