An East Side church and school were evacuated Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found near a donation drop box.

The suspicious package turned out to be nothing dangerous and the day returned to normal, Madison police said.

It happened at about 9:20 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church and School, 413 Dempsey Road.

The road also was shut down while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The package, marked "flammable", was discovered next to a St. Vincent de Paul drop box.

"Someone could also hear a ticking sound," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Investigators determined the ticking sound was coming from a different donation and not from the package marked "flammable."

"Neither turned out to be anything dangerous, and first responders cleared the scene," DeSpain said.

