An East Side church and school were evacuated Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found near a donation drop box.
The suspicious package turned out to be nothing dangerous and the day returned to normal, Madison police said.
It happened at about 9:20 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church and School, 413 Dempsey Road.
The road also was shut down while emergency crews responded to the scene.
The package, marked "flammable", was discovered next to a St. Vincent de Paul drop box.
"Someone could also hear a ticking sound," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Investigators determined the ticking sound was coming from a different donation and not from the package marked "flammable."
"Neither turned out to be anything dangerous, and first responders cleared the scene," DeSpain said.
Stabbing at upscale off-campus apartment, 2 arrested, Madison police say
Man, woman found hiding in dog kennel after 100 mph car chase on Beltline, police say
Janesville man arrested on multiple drug charges, police say
Man snatched cash from Memorial Union employee, arrested by UW police
Police: Madison man stopped for driving 90 mph in McFarland arrested for 6th OWI
Charges brought against Madison men for drugs, guns and armed robbery
Charges brought against Madison men for drugs, guns and armed robbery
Uncomfortable comments made to kids led to man's arrest, Madison police say
Man allegedly punched woman in face, arrested after foot chase, Madison police say
Madison woman gets 3 years prison in plea deal in fentanyl-laced heroin overdose death
Madison woman sentenced to probation, jail after boyfriend shot father
Fatal shooting during robbery in Fitchburg leads to 21-year prison sentence
Madison man pleads guilty to 3 felonies for Langdon Street attack that left woman severely injured
Madison man found guilty of attempted homicide in shooting of wife of woman he was having affair with
Cab robber pleads guilty to federal charges
'Odd wording' in law leads to dismissal of felony sexual assault charge against former UW doctor
Fitchburg man arrested in May shooting that injured another, Madison police say
Subscribe to Daily Headlines