Suspicious package at Hartmeyer Ice Arena causes evacuation, Madison police say

A suspicious package at Hartmeyer Ice Arena that caused an evacuation Wednesday turned out to be nothing, Madison police reported.
Officers were called to the ice arena at 1834 Commercial Ave. about 5 p.m. Wednesday on a report of the suspicious package, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Arriving officers determined the package was suspicious, so a perimeter was established and nearby businesses locked down and evacuated, DeSpain said.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit as well as the Madison Police Explosive Device K-9 unit were called in, the parking lot was cleared and determined to be safe, and the package was X-rayed and deemed non-explosive, DeSpain said.