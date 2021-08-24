 Skip to main content
‘Suspicious’ man hanging around New Glarus schools turns out be unregistered sex offender wanted by Montana, police say
Todd Heitkemper, Montana sex offender, police photo

Todd Heitkemper.

 NEW GLARUS POLICE

A “suspicious” man hanging around New Glarus schools turned out be an unregistered sex offender who had moved to the area and was wanted on an arrest warrant from Montana, police reported.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, police received a complaint of a man who was hanging around New Glarus schools and acting “very suspicious,” New Glarus Police Chief Burt Boldebuck said in a statement.

Police contacted the man and identified him as Todd Heitkemper, 44, who is listed on the National Sex Offender Registry and was facing an arrest warrant from Montana. However, the extradition for his arrest was limited to only west of the Mississippi River, so police could not act on the warrants, Boldebuck said.

On Monday, New Glarus police contacted agencies in Montana, including the Department of Justice, and they immediately started an effort to change the warrants to include all 50 states, and later the Montana Department of Justice authorized and requested that Heitkemper be taken into custody immediately if located, Blodebuck said.

At about 5:30 p.m., New Glarus police found Heitkemper at 1301 Highway 69 and he was arrested without incident and taken to the Green County Jail to await extradition to Montana, Boldebuck said.

Reports were forwarded to the Green County District Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges against Heitkemper for not registering as a sex offender in Wisconsin, Boldebuck said.

