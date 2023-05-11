Suspicious activity seen on a security camera led to an arrest in a burglary at an East Side storage facility early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to American Mini Warehouses in the 3900 block of Commercial Avenue around 4:05 a.m. Thursday after an owner called after noticing suspicious activity on the facility's security camera system, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The owner reported seeing a van on the premises that was involved in previous break-ins, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.

A 40-year-old suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived and arrested on tentative charges of burglary, possession of burglarious tools, felony bail jumping, and trespassing, Fryer said.

