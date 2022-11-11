 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspects lead Monona police on high-speed chase into Fitchburg

Police squad car lights November

Monona Police continue to look for two suspects after a high-speed chase into the City of Fitchburg Thursday afternoon. 

At around 3:38 p.m. Thursday, the Monona Police Department responded to a report of a retail theft at Kohl's Department Store at 2501 W. Broadway in the City of Monona.

Suspect photos, statement from Monona Police

Monona Police released these photos of the suspects involved in an alleged retail theft and high-speed car chase Thursday afternoon. 

The one male and one female suspect fled the store with a felony amount of merchandise, according to police reports.  The two then fled the scene in a black Acura MDX SUV, police said.

Monona officers in marked squad cars converged on the Acura, as "the male drive intentionally and recklessly rammed one of the occupied squad cars," a police report stated.

"The driver then led officers in a pursuit south of Monona and into the City of Fitchburg," according to reports. Police disengaged from the chase due to "increased speeds and hazard" to pedestrians and other motorists.

Police verified that the Wisconsin license plate on the SUV (ACV 8785) had been stolen from a similar-type vehicle in the City of Madison.

The officer whose car was struck was not injured, Monona Police said. 

Monona Police are seeking information on the  whereabouts of the two suspects at 608-222-0463. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said by phone Friday morning that numerous calls have come in about the incident, but as of 8 a.m. "we don't have any arrests and we don't have any additional information on the suspects," he said. 

