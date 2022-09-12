Suspects in armed Super 8 robbery still at large, Madison police say

Two masked suspects entered a Super 8 Motel on the South Side, told the front desk attendant that they had a gun and took money from the cash register early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

The two suspects, identified as men by the attendant, did not show the victim a gun but implied that they had a firearm before they demanded money at the Super 8 Motel, at 1602 West Beltline Highway, at around 2:15 a.m., Madison police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The suspects then took the money and left while threatening employees, Lisko said.

The Madison Police Department is actively reviewing physical and digital evidence related to the robbery and asks that anyone with information in connection to the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com, Lisko said.