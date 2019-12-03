Surveillance video captured two suspects breaking the door at a Far East Side convenience store early Tuesday morning, then fleeing without taking anything when an alarm went off, Madison police reported.
The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Kwik Trip, 4741 Lien Road, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Arriving officers attempted to track the suspects with a police dog, but it was apparent they had a vehicle parked nearby that they fled in, Hartman said.
