Suspects at large following armed robbery on North Side, Madison police say

An employee at North Side Liquors found themselves on the opposite end of a handgun shortly after the store opened Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Two suspects entered the store and demanded money from the employee while brandishing the weapon. The suspects also forced a patron to get down on the ground while the robbery took place, police spokesman Howard Payne said in a statement.

After they received an undetermined amount of money, the two suspects fled. Madison police responded to the scene and began searching for footprints in the snow that could belong to the suspects. Finding none, the officers determined a getaway car was used to flee the scene.

Officers viewed area surveillance footage and determined a silver or gray Hyundai was connected to the Saturday morning robbery, Payne said.

The crime remains under investigation and residents are asked to contact the Madison Police Department with any information they may have related to the crime.

