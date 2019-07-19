Two men have been arrested in the alleged attempted homicide of a man on Madison's Southeast Side on July 10.
Marquis Meier, 19, Madison, was arrested Thursday, and Joshua Dean, 20, Fitchburg, was arrested by US Marshals in Aurora, Ill. on Monday, Madison police said.
Tentative attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges most likely are coming for both suspects.
The shooting took place on Great Gray Drive at Owl Creek Drive, with police learning about it from an anonymous caller who heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Police also responded to a hospital when an individual arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.