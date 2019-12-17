Suspected pickpockets arrested after working Downtown nightclubs, Madison police say

A pair of suspected pickpockets were arrested early Sunday morning after working Downtown nightclubs, Madison police reported.

Quick reactions from bar owners at Danny's Pub, 328 West Gorham St., and Blue Velvet, 430 West Gilman St., “greatly assisted” in the arrests about 1 a.m. Sunday of Ariez V. Westbrooks, 18, and David M. Ndong, 27, both of Madison, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Westbrooks was arrested on a number of tentative charges, including credit card theft, and obstruction, and Ndong was arrested on a tentative charge of possession of heroin and a probation hold, DeSpain said.

Officers were called to Danny's Pub after witnesses said the duo were attempting to steal from customers, and earlier the two allegedly stole a cell phone and credit cards from a patron at Blue Velvet, DeSpain said.

When officers contacted them at Danny's, they denied being at Blue Velvet, denied criminal wrongdoing, and the female gave officers a fake ID, but they were captured on surveillance video at Blue Velvet, DeSpain said.