Rollover crash

A Chevy Silverado struck a police car then rolled over into an intersection in Janesville early Sunday morning. 

 Janesville Police Department

A man driving a Chevy Silverado ran a red light, hit a police car and then rolled the truck over into an intersection early Sunday morning in Janesville, according to police. 

The officer whose squad car was struck, the driver of the truck, and the truck's passengers did not report any injuries, according to the Janesville Police Department. The police vehicle is no longer operational. 

Sergeant Holford III was driving on East Court Street through South Main Street around 2:40 a.m., when the intersection had a yellow flashing light for that direction, police reported. 

Squad car

The Janesville police squad car that was struck by a suspected drunk driver is no longer operable. 

The driver of the Silverado, Christopher Huff blew through the flashing red light on South Main Street, colliding with Holford, according to police. 

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash, and suspected Huff was under the influence of an intoxicant. State patrol tentatively charged Huff with his fist OWI offense and failure to stop at a red light. 

