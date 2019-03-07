A Fitchburg man arrested Wednesday night on drug charges allegedly had over $4,000 in one pocket, ecstasy tablets in another pocket, marijuana in a backpack and a loaded handgun in the car.
Mikael Matthews, 23, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Deer Valley Road by Madison and Fitchburg police officers, police said. He was contacted while in a parked car.
He faces tentative charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession with intent to deliver ecstasy.
There was an active warrant from the town of Madison for Matthews' arrest.
"He had 55 MDMA tablets, commonly known as ecstasy in one pocket, $4,251 in another pocket, close to 100 grams of marijuana in a backpack and the loaded handgun inside his car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The marijuana and handgun were found during a search by Madison police dog Slim when he alerted on the vehicle.
"The weapon was listed as stolen in Stoughton," DeSpain said.