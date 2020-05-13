Suspected cocaine dealer arrested on Far East Side with drugs, gun, $6K in cash, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A suspected cocaine dealer was arrested on the Far East Side Thursday with drugs, a handgun, and nearly $6,500 in cash, Madison police reported.

Verdell L. Thomas, 20, of Madison, was taken into custody about 8:30 a.m. Thursday on a probation violation at a gas station on Nakoosa Trail by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Detectives will be asking that Thomas be charged with delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

After Thomas was arrested, the Madison Police Department SWAT team and East District Community Police Team served a warrant on an apartment in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road and an apartment in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, seizing cocaine, meth, and marijuana, DeSpain said, adding that Thomas has connections to both addresses.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.