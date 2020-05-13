You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Suspected cocaine dealer arrested on Far East Side with drugs, gun, $6K in cash, Madison police say

Suspected cocaine dealer arrested on Far East Side with drugs, gun, $6K in cash, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A suspected cocaine dealer was arrested on the Far East Side Thursday with drugs, a handgun, and nearly $6,500 in cash, Madison police reported.

Verdell L. Thomas, 20, of Madison, was taken into custody about 8:30 a.m. Thursday on a probation violation at a gas station on Nakoosa Trail by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Detectives will be asking that Thomas be charged with delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

After Thomas was arrested, the Madison Police Department SWAT team and East District Community Police Team served a warrant on an apartment in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road and an apartment in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, seizing cocaine, meth, and marijuana, DeSpain said, adding that Thomas has connections to both addresses.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics