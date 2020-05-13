Suspected cocaine dealer arrested on Far East Side with drugs, gun, $6K in cash, Madison police say

A suspected cocaine dealer was arrested on the Far East Side Thursday with drugs, a handgun, and nearly $6,500 in cash, Madison police reported.
Verdell L. Thomas, 20, of Madison, was taken into custody about 8:30 a.m. Thursday on a probation violation at a gas station on Nakoosa Trail by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Detectives will be asking that Thomas be charged with delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
After Thomas was arrested, the Madison Police Department SWAT team and East District Community Police Team served a warrant on an apartment in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road and an apartment in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, seizing cocaine, meth, and marijuana, DeSpain said, adding that Thomas has connections to both addresses.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.