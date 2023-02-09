A suspect in a bank robbery was arrested for spitting in an officer's face after being found hiding out in a local shelter, Madison police said.

Police spotted Richard L. Chapman, a suspect in the robbery of Park Bank, 33 E. Main St., on Friday, at a shelter the next day, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Officers found several pieces of evidence linked to the robbery on Chapman after he was taken into custody, Fryer said.

During the robbery, a man slipped the bank teller a note demanding money and threatening that he had a weapon before leaving with a large amount of cash, Fryer said.

No weapon was seen.

Chapman was arrested on tentative charges of discharging bodily fluids at an officer, resisting and obstructing and possessing drug, as well as a suspected probation violation. Chapman is also expected to be charged in the robbery, police said.