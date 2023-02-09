A suspect in a bank robbery was arrested for spitting in an officer's face after being found hiding out in a local shelter, Madison police said.
Police spotted Richard L. Chapman, a suspect in the robbery of Park Bank, 33 E. Main St., on Friday, at a shelter the next day, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
Officers found several pieces of evidence linked to the robbery on Chapman after he was taken into custody, Fryer said.
During the robbery, a man slipped the bank teller a note demanding money and threatening that he had a weapon before leaving with a large amount of cash, Fryer said.
No weapon was seen.
Chapman was arrested on tentative charges of discharging bodily fluids at an officer, resisting and obstructing and possessing drug, as well as a suspected probation violation. Chapman is also expected to be charged in the robbery, police said.
People are also reading…
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.