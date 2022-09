Suspect who pointed gun at man who interrupted crime arrested after search, Madison police say

A suspect who pointed a gun at a man who interrupted a crime in progress on the West Side was arrested after a search early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, police were sent to the 300 block of South Yellowstone Drive on a report of a person with a gun, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

A resident said he saw someone going through his car and confronted the person, who pointed a handgun at the resident before leaving the area, Gibson said.

A perimeter was set up with assistance from a Waunakee K9 officer, Dane County deputies, and drone police officers from Madison and McFarland police, Gibson said.

Shortly before 5 a.m., an officer saw the suspect running through the construction area of Vel Phillips Memorial High School and the suspect was arrested, and the gun was found as well, Gibson said.

Police did not identify the person who was arrested.