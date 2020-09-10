Suspect sought in shooting that injured man at Sun Prairie apartment, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A suspect is being sought in a shooting Wednesday night that injured man at a Sun Prairie apartment, police reported.

Sun Prairie police were called to the Foxdale Apartments on Foxdale Drive shortly before 10:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hand and also had an eye injury, and was taken to a local hospital, Konopacki said.

Witnesses told police the male shooter used as an AR style rife, and investigators believe it was a targeted shooting, Konopacki said.

With the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and police from Madison, the town of Madison and DeForest, a perimeter was established in an attempt to locate and track the suspect, who had initially fled the scene on foot, but the man was not caught, Konopacki said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

