The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of a suspect sought in car break-ins Sunday night in Mazomanie.
Residents on Scott Street and Exchange Street woke up Monday morning to find their unlocked vehicles had been rifled through, with a gray 2014 Toyota Rav4 stolen from a home on Scott Street. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside, Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
