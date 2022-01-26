 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect sought after Milwaukee County deputy shot, authorities say
topical alert

Suspect sought after Milwaukee County deputy shot, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MILWAUKEE — A person shot and wounded a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop early Wednesday, authorities said.

The deputy was shot multiple times and was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment following the shooting, the sheriff's office said on Twitter. Law enforcement agencies searched for the shooter.

Wisconsin has seen its share of heinous serial killers over the years. Here's a look back at the horrific criminal cases that have scarred state history.

The deputy had stopped a vehicle in Milwaukee and the passenger fled on foot, the sheriff's office said. The deputy was shot during a foot pursuit and the driver of the vehicle was in custody.

Names of the deputy and the suspected shooter weren't immediately released.

The shooting prompted an emergency alert to cellphones telling people to "shelter in place" and to call 911 if needed.

Police from Milwaukee and West Allis were assisting in the search. Additional information wasn't immediately released.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics