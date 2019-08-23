Madison police said they are looking for a suspect in the stabbing of man during a fight Thursday at James Madison Park.
Officers were called to the park at 500 E. Gorham St. about 5 p.m. Thursday and found a 44-year-old man with a stab wound sustained in a fight with a man the victim knew.
The man who was stabbed was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to a police news release.
The suspect is described as a black male, with a thin build, who was last seen wearing a black hat and black pants.