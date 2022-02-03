Suspect shot during arrest on Far East Side, authorities say

A suspect was shot and wounded during a "critical incident" on the Far East Side of Madison Thursday morning, authorities reported.

Authorities declined to specify whether police were the ones to shoot the suspect. The Dane County Sheriff's Office said only that the incident was an "officer-involved shooting" and that "shots were fired."

No officers were injured in the shooting, which happened around 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

One witness who would not give her name but works in the small shopping center near where the shooting occurred said she saw two SUV-type vehicles peel out of the center's parking lot, then people got out and begin shooting on Eastpark. The vehicles were still parked along the side of Eastpark later Thursday morning, with a silver vehicle, its windshield wipers running, wedged between the front bumper of one of the vehicles and the rear bumper of the other.

Another witness, Carol Otterson, was on American Parkway driving to an appointment when she saw several people she assumed were police with guns drawn around a small white or silver car on Eastpark. In the few seconds she witnessed the incident, she saw one of the people around the vehicle smash in the driver's side window, she said, but she did not see any shots fired.

"Something was going down," she said. "They were animated about what was happening."

Madison police officers were assisting agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with an investigation when the suspect was shot, Fryer said.

No Madison officers fired their weapons, Fryer said.

DCI handles investigations of officer-involved shootings, but since DCI was involved in the incident, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, spokesperson Elise Schaffer told the Wisconsin State Journal. The Sheriff's Office was not involved in the incident, she said.

Asked if it was a DCI agent who shot the suspect, Schaffer said that “it was a multi-jurisdictional arrest effort taking place and shots were fired. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Schaffer declined to specify what the arrest was for and did not include that information in a news release issued later Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who witnessed the incident call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Richgels Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal Follow Jeff Richgels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today