 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect in Stoughton bank robbery arrested in Tennessee, police say
alert

Suspect in Stoughton bank robbery arrested in Tennessee, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A suspect in an armed bank robbery in Stoughton last month was arrested Friday in Tennessee, the Stoughton Police Department said.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested town of Dunn resident Todd Templeton, 51, in Cleveland, Tennessee, in connection to a Feb. 24 robbery of an Associated Bank location, the Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

Templeton was identified as a suspect in the robbery with the help of the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the statement.

Stoughton police had said a man entered the Associated Bank at 117 King St. in the morning, displayed a dark handgun in his waistband and stole money from the teller before fleeing.

The statement Saturday said the robbery investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics