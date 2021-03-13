Suspect in Stoughton bank robbery arrested in Tennessee, police say

A suspect in an armed bank robbery in Stoughton last month was arrested Friday in Tennessee, the Stoughton Police Department said.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested town of Dunn resident Todd Templeton, 51, in Cleveland, Tennessee, in connection to a Feb. 24 robbery of an Associated Bank location, the Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

Templeton was identified as a suspect in the robbery with the help of the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the statement.

Stoughton police had said a man entered the Associated Bank at 117 King St. in the morning, displayed a dark handgun in his waistband and stole money from the teller before fleeing.

The statement Saturday said the robbery investigation is ongoing.

