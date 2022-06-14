Suspect in sex assault that ignited East High student protests charged with privacy invasion

A teen whose alleged sexual assault of a homecoming partygoer prompted student walkouts last year at East High School was arrested last weekend and charged Tuesday with invading the privacy of a 15-year-old girl at a McDonald’s restaurant in Stoughton where he worked.

A criminal complaint alleges Baboucarr Nyang, 18, entered the women’s restroom at the restaurant late Saturday afternoon and peered into a stall at the girl while she was using the toilet. He denied the accusation and told police he had gone into the restroom to remove a "wet floor" marker, the complaint states.

The invasion of privacy charge, normally a misdemeanor, is a felony because the alleged victim is under age 18. Nyang was also charged with felony bail jumping.

Nyang, of Madison, was free at the time on a signature bond after he was charged in November with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation for an incident during a homecoming afterparty at an East Side home in October in which it is alleged he raped and choked the victim.

That complaint alleged that on Oct. 10, Nyang, who was a varsity soccer player at East, locked the victim in a bedroom and raped her after he and a group of his friends had crashed the party. The victim did not attend East and told police she did not know Nyang, the complaint states.

The assault was reported to East's director of school safety, who reported it to police. In the days following, East students walked out of school twice in support of the alleged victim, and students at other Madison high schools also held protests.

The students demanded the resignation of Sean Leavy, who was East's principal at the time but subsequently left the job for another one with the Madison School District.

Nyang appeared in court Tuesday where Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew ordered that he be held on $500 cash bail. Assistant District Attorney Kyle Olson had sought $15,000 cash bail, while an attorney appearing with Nyang asked for a signature bond.

According to the new complaint against Nyang:

The girl told police she was using the toilet when she heard someone enter the restroom. She saw large black Crocs shoes under the stall door and believed a male had come in. She then saw Nyang peer over the top of the door.

The girl said she used her phone to call her sister, who was working at the restaurant, but when she got no answer she called her brother. She told police that when she said "hello" into the phone, Nyang replied "hey" before leaving the restroom.

The girl's sister said she missed the girl's call while taking an order at the counter and called her right back. The girl began screaming for her to come to the restroom. When she did, she found the girl too scared to open the toilet stall door. After the girl identified Nyang, her sister told police she remembered seeing him sitting on the sidewalk just outside an exterior door that was next to the women's restroom door as she ran to the restroom to find the girl.

Police reviewed security video from outside the restrooms that showed Nyang entered the women's room and did not leave for two minutes and 25 seconds. The video did not show him carrying a "wet floor" sign, but Nyang insisted to police he had gone in to remove the sign and had done nothing else but look at himself in the mirror.

