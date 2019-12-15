Suspect in Saturday's fatal shooting recently given deferred prosecution in felony case

“The case really came together well quickly ... following some good investigative work by our detectives, mainly from our Violent Crime Unit,” Patterson said.

“Anytime something like this happens and involves young people, it’s an absolute tragedy, and it creates a lot of angst in the community,” he said. “It’s definitely a positive to be able to bring some level of closure quickly to the case.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which does not appear to be a random incident. The suspect and the victim are believed to have known one another, Patterson said.

Last year, Hamilton was arrested after police said he used a fake $50 bill at a restaurant and was charged with felony forgery. In July, he pleaded guilty to forgery and was referred by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office to its First Offenders Program, according to court records.