Suspect in North Side homicide arrested in Ohio, agrees to be sent back to Madison

A suspect in the July 22 shooting death of an 18-year-old man on Madison's North Side waived extradition Tuesday in a court in Dayton, Ohio, after his arrest in Dayton last week by a U.S. Marshals Service task force.

A waiver of extradition signed by Aquille T. Lowe, 27, states that he has been charged in Dane County with first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

The waiver allows authorities to send Lowe back to Dane County without going through formal extradition procedures.

The extradition waiver was filed Tuesday in Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County, Ohio, where it was signed by a judge. In the meantime, Lowe remains in the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton.

The victim in the homicide, which happened in the 1700 block of Vahlen Street, has been identified as Laron D. Bynum of Milwaukee.

Lowe, of Fitchburg, was arrested on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, according to a news release issued last week by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The release states an arrest warrant for Lowe was issued in Dane County Circuit Court on July 29. A criminal complaint in a felony case filed on that date was sealed by a Dane County judge and remains under seal despite Lowe's arrest.

The Marshals Service said the team arrested Lowe without incident at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue in Dayton.

According to court records, Lowe is on probation until 2024 after pleading guilty last year to the manufacture or delivery of cocaine.

Madison police have provided few details about the case, other than to say that Bynum was found fatally shot in a stolen car that was parked on Vahlen Street. The incident appeared related to another in which shots were fired in the 600 block of Vera Court, police have said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Bynum died from a gunshot wound.

In the last statement issued by police on the case, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said on July 28 that at that point, police had not identified any suspects or arrested anyone. A second vehicle that was involved in the case had been located, she said, and police were still trying to determine the sequence of events.

On Tuesday, Fryer confirmed Lowe's arrest in Dayton and said MPD has requested charges of first-degree intentional homicide. She added this is "still an active investigation," and anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Madison police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.