Suspect in Madison homicide identified as 13-year-old victim's father

Madison police confirmed Monday morning that the suspect in the homicide Thursday of a 13-year-old girl is the girl's father.

Travis M. Christianson, 44, is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of Addrianna Christianson on the city's Southwest Side. He also faces a tentative charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide for an alleged attack on another person in the home where Addrianna was killed.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Christianson could make an initial appearance in court today.

Police had been called to the single-family residence in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way Thursday night for a report of a stabbing. Christianson was arrested after he exited the house around 9 p.m. and walked toward a police officer, who shot him with an electronic control device, Madison police have said.

Madison police have previously said Travis Christianson was known to the two victims.

The other victim has been released from a hospital, according to police.

