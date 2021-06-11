Suspect in Janesville armed robbery arrested after crash in Beloit while fleeing police, authorities say

A suspect in an armed robbery in Janesville on Friday morning was arrested after a crash in Beloit while fleeing police, Janesville police reported.
Shortly after 5 a.m., a man entered Golden Oil BP, 1840 Beloit Ave. in Janesville, displayed a gun and demanded money from the register, before fleeing empty-handed with the clerk uninjured, Lt. Joshua M. Norem said in a report.
Witnesses told police the robber got into a white Chevrolet Avalanche with gray trim and headed north on Beloit Avenue, Norem said.
Not long after the robbery, the Avalanche was seen in Beloit and a police pursuit was started. The pursuit concluded as the Avalanche crashed near the intersection of Rockport Road and South Walnut Street, Norem said.
The robber, who was not identified, was arrested and the investigation is ongoing, including reviewing video surveillance, Norem said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com.
