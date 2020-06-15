Suspect in custody after stranger sex assault Downtown, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning after a sexual assault Downtown in which the two parties didn’t know each other, Madison police reported.

Officers called to the 600 block of University Avenue about 7 a.m. saw the suspect and victim in the area, and with the assistance of a police dog, detectives, and patrol services, the suspect was taken into custody, Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The crime is considered an isolated incident, and with the suspect in custody, the public is not at risk, Zanders said.

Police said the investigation was continuing and no further information was being released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.