Suspect in custody after stranger sex assault Downtown, Madison police say
A suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning after a sexual assault Downtown in which the two parties didn’t know each other, Madison police reported.

Officers called to the 600 block of University Avenue about 7 a.m. saw the suspect and victim in the area, and with the assistance of a police dog, detectives, and patrol services, the suspect was taken into custody, Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.

The crime is considered an isolated incident, and with the suspect in custody, the public is not at risk, Zanders said.

Police said the investigation was continuing and no further information was being released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

