Suspect in custody after shots fired outside of UW Hospital, UW-Madison police say

UW-Madison Police reported that shots were fired outside the University Hospital's emergency department and a suspect is in custody.
The hospital, 600 Highland Ave., is "secure," according to police.
"There is no threat to the public," the department wrote on Twitter shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
