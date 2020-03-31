You are the owner of this article.
Suspect in custody after shots fired outside of UW Hospital, UW-Madison police say
UW Hospital
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

UW-Madison Police reported that shots were fired outside the University Hospital's emergency department and a suspect is in custody.

The hospital, 600 Highland Ave., is "secure," according to police.

"There is no threat to the public," the department wrote on Twitter shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

