Suspect in Beloit shooting death released, no charges for now, authorities say

A man arrested in the shooting and killing a woman last week in Beloit has been released from custody over a lack of evidence, the Rock County District Attorney said.

Anthony D. Richmond, 34, of Beloit, will not face charges for now after he was initially arrested by Beloit police for the killing of a 31-year-old woman on the city's West Side on Wednesday. An initial investigation into the shooting has found "there are conflicting versions of the incident" and that more forensic examination is needed, District Attorney David O'Leary said.

"At this time, Anthony Richmond has been released from custody on a personal recognizance bond with conditions that include requiring him to not leave the State of Wisconsin, not to possess any weapons and not to have any contact with the victim's family or victim's residence," O'Leary said.

After an investigation, the Rock County District Attorney's Office will decide if charges should be filed against Richmond.

Richmond's release come after Beloit has been rocked by three killings over the last week.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed outside of Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game. Over thirty people saw the shooting and have not been cooperating with police, Chief Andre Sayles said at a press conference.

On Saturday morning, a woman was found stabbed to death in the 1400 block of Clary Street in Beloit. Police have not yet arrested a suspect in that homicide.

