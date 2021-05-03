Suspect flees on bike after robbing Culver’s along Beltline, Madison police say

A suspect fled on a bike after robbing the Culver’s on the frontage road along the Beltline on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

At about 11 p.m. Sunday, a man wearing a mask and blue hoodie said he had a gun and demanded money from employees at Culvers, 2102 W Beltline, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The robber fled on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash, Grigg said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or P3Tips.com.

