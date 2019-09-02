Police arrested a man for battery and disorderly conduct while armed Sunday after finding the man hiding in the trunk of a getaway vehicle, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.
An 18-year-old man reported at about 5 p.m. that he was being threatened by another man with a gun, Koval said.
When the first officer arrived, he saw the suspect hit the caller before running away, Koval said. The officer also saw a vehicle drive away at the same time, he said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies in the area spotted the vehicle near North Thompson Drive and Highway 30 and stopped the vehicle, Koval said.
The deputies detained the driver, a 19-year-old woman, and located the suspect along with two fake handguns in the trunk, Koval said.
The man was taken to Dane County Jail and faces tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed and battery, Koval said. The woman was cited for party to disorderly conduct and battery and was released, Koval said.
The victim and another witness said the altercation was over a girl, but Koval said there is a possibility that the incident started off as a drug transaction.