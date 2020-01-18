Suspect fatally shot by police in Wausau fired 1st, authorities say

WAUSAU — Wisconsin authorities say a suspect who was fatally shot by police in Wausau was trying to steal vehicles and fired at officers first.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says both Wausau officers and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were called to the city’s west side around 6:30 p.m. Thursday about someone trying to steal vehicles.

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven told reporters Friday that seconds after officers confronted the armed suspect, the suspect fired at police numerous times. The DOJ says the suspect also fired at a vehicle with a person inside.

Authorities say police shot back at the suspect, who fell to the ground and was still armed. Bliven said officers “commanded and pleaded with the subject to drop the firearm so medical aid could be rendered.”

Authorities say the suspect pointed the gun at officers, and police shot at the suspect again. The suspect died at the scene.

No police officers or others were hurt. Authorities have not released the name of the person who died or the officers involved, the Wausau Daily Herald reported.

Police have asked the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation to lead the case, which is standard for an officer-involved shooting.