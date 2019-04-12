A man who allegedly robbed a North Side bank Friday afternoon was arrested within just a few minutes, Madison Police said.
Andrew E. Ruiz Dailey, 21, of Madison, robbed the Old National Bank, 2929 N. Sherman Ave., at 12:40 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
"By 12:43 p.m., the suspect was on the ground and in handcuffs having just dropped a bag on the bank's money," DeSpain said in a statement.
Officers were able to respond quickly because the North District station, 2033 Londonderry Drive, is about half a mile from the bank, DeSpain said. As officers arrived, Ruiz Dailey ran from the bank.
"It will likely go down as one of the quickest apprehensions of a bank robber in MPD history," DeSpain said.
Ruiz Dailey is in custody on a probation hold and faces a tentative charge of robbery of a financial institution by use of force or threat, DeSpain said.
No weapon was seen during the robbery, but Ruiz Dailey had passed a note that indicated he had a firearm, DeSpain said.