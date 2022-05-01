Suspect arrested on the South Side after threatening women, children in home, police say

A suspect who threatened a woman and children inside of a residence was arrested after an hours-long stand-off with police early Sunday morning, according to Madison police.

Police responded to reports of a suspect who threated violence against a woman and young children in a residence on the 1900 block of Baird Street at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Madison police Capt. Michael Hanson said in a statement.

The suspect inside of the residence did not surrender to police who arrived on the scene, prompting more officers, including University of Wisconsin police to get involved, Hanson said.

After hours of negotiations between police and the suspect, he surrendered and was taken to authorities without incident, Hanson said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail, Madison police Lt. Meinert said.

