Madison police have arrested one of two suspects in a homicide Saturday on the city's North Side.
Leearthur L. Taylor, 33, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning by Violent Crime Unit detectives, SWAT members and patrol officers after he was located inside a home on Hoard Street on the East Side, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
A second suspect, Larence G. Thomas, 37, was still being sought.
The two were charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 19-year-old Malik Moss, of Sun Prairie, who was shot several times at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive.
According to a criminal complaint, a security camera captured two people fighting with Moss. A man, later identified as Thomas, pointed what appeared to be a gun at Moss and fired, the complaint states.