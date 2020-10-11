Suspect arrested in life-threatening stabbing in Fitchburg, police say

A victim was found with multiple life-threatening stab wounds early Sunday, Fitchburg police said.

At around 4:40 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a friend of the victim on Fish Hatchery Road near High Ridge Trail.

The officer found the victim had multiple life-threatening stab wounds and administered first aid until they were taken to a hospital, Sgt. Michael Buri said.

The victim was stable, Buri said.

Police located a suspect at the scene of the stabbing in the 3500 block of Breckenridge Court, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, Buri said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to the Dane County Jail with charges pending as officers continue to investigate the incident.

