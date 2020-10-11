Suspect arrested in connection to life-threatening stabbing in Fitchburg, police say

A victim was discovered with multiple life-threatening stab wounds by a Fitchburg Police officer early Sunday morning.
At around 4:43 a.m., a Fitchburg officer was flagged down by a friend of the victim on Fish Hatchery Road near High Ridge Trail and told the officer their friend was injured.
The officer discovered the victim had multiple life-threatening stab wounds and administered first aid until they were transported to a hospital, Fitchburg Police spokesman Sgt Michael Buri said in a statement.
The victim is in stable condition, Buri said.
Police located a suspect at the scene of the stabbing, the 3500 block of Breckenridge Court, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, Buri said.
The suspect was taken to Dane County Jail with charges pending as officers continue to investigate the incident.
