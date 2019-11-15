Police have arrested a 32-year-old Madison man on suspicion of attempted homicide in connection with an Oct. 26 shooting at an East Side bar.
A 36-year-old man was shot outside Club LaMark at 1525 N. Stoughton Road after an altercation that began inside the bar. A friend drove him to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Using DNA evidence from the scene, detectives identified Donald D. Lewis as the suspect.
Lewis was arrested around 8 a.m. Thursday in a Milwaukee Street convenience store. According to police, he had a handgun in his pocket, and another gun was found when police searched his home on Dutch Mill Road.
Lewis was being held in the Dane County Jail Friday pending a court hearing.