Suspect arrested in Christmas Eve homicide on Madison's West Side, police say

Madison police say a man has been arrested in a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon on the West Side.

Late Tuesday night, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a short statement police were investigating a homicide that happened Christmas Eve around 4:15 p.m. in the 900 block of South Midvale Boulevard.

Hartman said the victim died from a shooting inside a home on Midvale Boulevard.

"The investigation is still in the very early stages, but at this time we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," he said.

In his statement, Hartman said a "person of interest had been detained."

On Wednesday, police Lt. Stephanie Drescher confirmed Joseph G. Green, who was booked in the Dane County Jail shortly after midnight Christmas Day on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, is the suspect in the homicide.

Drescher was unable to confirm the gender of the victim. She said the Police Department's Violent Crime Unit, which is investigating the homicide, was not in Wednesday.

Police said more information could be released Thursday.