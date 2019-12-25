You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Suspect arrested in Christmas Eve homicide on Madison's West Side, police say
breaking top story

Suspect arrested in Christmas Eve homicide on Madison's West Side, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police say a man has been arrested in a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon on the West Side.

Late Tuesday night, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a short statement police were investigating a homicide that happened Christmas Eve around 4:15 p.m. in the 900 block of South Midvale Boulevard.

Hartman said the victim died from a shooting inside a home on Midvale Boulevard.

"The investigation is still in the very early stages, but at this time we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," he said.

Site of homicide

In his statement, Hartman said a "person of interest had been detained."

On Wednesday, police Lt. Stephanie Drescher confirmed Joseph G. Green, who was booked in the Dane County Jail shortly after midnight Christmas Day on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, is the suspect in the homicide.

Drescher was unable to confirm the gender of the victim. She said the Police Department's Violent Crime Unit, which is investigating the homicide, was not in Wednesday.

Police said more information could be released Thursday.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

+1 
Joseph G. Green

Green

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics