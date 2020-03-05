You are the owner of this article.
Suspect arrested during burglary at Madison community center

Madison police arrested a man on tentative charges of burglary after they were called to a community center on the North Side late Wednesday night.

As officers investigated the scene, Marcus C. Fudge, 18, no permanent address, left the East Madison Community Center and was ordered to the ground, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Fudge carried a backpack that contained electronics believed to have been taken from the center and a 12-inch knife, DeSpain said.

He was arrested on tentative charges of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, theft, and a probation violation.

This was the second burglary at the East Madison Community Center this week.

