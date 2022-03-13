Suspect arrested after shots fired in Fitchburg, police say

One suspect was arrested early Saturday morning after shots were fired in Fitchburg, police said.

Fitchburg officers began searching the area of the 2600 block of Post Road after an officer heard gunshots around 12 a.m., according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Several residents told police they either saw or heard gunshots. Officers also found evidence of gunfire in the area, the department said.

Based on the initial investigation, police said two men were walking in the area when one of them fired multiple rounds.

Officers located two suspects and arrested one of them on unrelated charges. The suspect was brought to the Dane County Jail.

Fitchburg police did not identify either of the two suspects.

